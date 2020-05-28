Wasim calls for equal distribution of revenue

LAHORE: The Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board Wasim Khan has stressed on equal distribution of revenue.

According to a foreign newspaper, “The redistribution model perhaps needs to be looked at,” Khan said as quoted by the website. “I think its fair to have a better and more even distribution of money.” Cricketing activities remain suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Association (FICA) has advised the International Cricket Council (ICC) to avail the crisis situation for bringing changes to the cricketing schedule and sport’s economics. “This is an opportunity for the game to look at its economics and how ­revenue is distributed at global level,” said FICA’s chief executive Tom Moffat. “It needs many countries, not just a handful, thriving and developing, and we are urging the game to come together and to think globally.”

According to projection, India will earn $405 million from the ICC during 2016-23 cycle, which is three times more than England which is expected to earn $139 million. Other teams are expected to receive $128 million. Afghanistan and Ireland will get $40 million each, whereas the 93 associate teams would be sharing $240 million. He said that the decision made on interests will lead to disparities.

The FICA chief executive added that schedules should be made on principles which can build a coherent global calendar. “This requires, for example, ensuring balance of formats, and appropriate balance between the traditional international cricket market and domestic leagues market, both of which are critical to the future of the game.”