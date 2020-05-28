ICC to decide fate of T20 WC today

DUBAI: The men's T20 World Cup scheduled for October in Australia is all but set to be postponed when the ICC meets on Thursday, with members already discussing alternative scenarios which include the option of the tournament being played in 2022.

The ICC may or may not make an official announcement, but one senior board official said the logistics of arranging a global tournament in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic would be “impossible to manage,” that it would be “too big a risk” to have it this year. Alternative options as to when the tournament can take place were drawn up in a meeting of the Finance & Commercial Affairs (F&CA) Committee, an influential sub-committee within the ICC, on May 22. Although it is looking increasingly likely that international cricket will resume soon enough the challenges of bringing together 16 teams from across the world into one country and creating a bio-secure bubble for them is of a different scale altogether. The ICC has to take into account multiple travel restriction policies, different quarantine measures in different countries and the loss of revenue from a tournament played behind closed doors (not to mention the additional costs of playing matches in a bio-secure environment).

It is possible that the ICC Board does not make the decision official on Thursday - the ICC pointed to a “number of contingency plans” in a statement while calling reports of a postponement inaccurate - and instead waits till its annual conference scheduled for mid-July. But one official said leaving the final decision late would hurt all stakeholders. “If there is uncertainty too close to the actual event itself then stakeholders like the broadcaster will not like it.” —Agencies

AFP adds: Shashank Manohar is prepared to stay on as International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman to oversee a “smooth transition” following reports that former India captain Sourav Ganguly is considering standing, the ICC said Wednesday.

Indian administrator Manohar, who became the ICC’s first independent chairman in 2016, has ruled out a third term in office.The game’s global governing body said no final decision had been taken regarding the election process but the subject would be discussed further on Thursday.

There had been suggestions that Colin Graves, who recently stood down as chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, would succeed Manohar unopposed until reports emerged that Ganguly, currently the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, was interested in the role. South African director of cricket Graeme Smith has backed fellow former Test captain Ganguly, saying: “It is time for someone close to the modern game with leadership credentials to get into the position.”

The ICC also said suggestions that the men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled to start in October, had been postponed due to the coronavirus were “inaccurate”, although it said contingencies were being explored.