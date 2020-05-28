Doping scandal: Dr Waqar opts out as disciplinary committee chief Body formed to hear athletes

ISLAMABAD: Dr Waqar Ahmad, Chairman Anti Doping Organisation Pakistan has withdrawn his name from a six-member committee formed by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) to hear athletes found guilty of using performance enhancing drugs during the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal in December.

In a letter addressed to the AFP, Waqar said, “Thank you for your e-mail. As I informed telephonically also that as Chairman Anti Doping Org Of Pakistan I cannot be a part of Result Management or disciplinary committee according to WADA result management guide/code. I regret to say that I may not be available for subject committee,” Dr Waqar said in his letter of regret.

Following Dr Waqar’s decision to withdraw, a five-member committee now has been formed to hear athletes and finalise their recommendations. The committee now includes Brig (rtd) Sultan Mehmood Satti, Dr Naureen Satti, Syed Habib Shah, Salman Iqbal Butt and Mohammad Zafar (secretary AFP).

Dr Waqar name was notified by the AFP in the letter that was issued regarding the formation of the committee. Since he heads WADA’s activities in South Asia and has the role of supervision in that respect, under rules he cannot be part of any committee formed for recommendatory purposes.

The News has learnt that the organizing committee has given the AFP less than ten days time to forward their recommendations on athletes who were tested positives for banned drugs.

One of the pertinent questions emerging from this whole scenario is whether at all the AFP has conducted any tests on athletes before contingents embarking on the SA Games campaign. Usually all federations have to go through the procedure to avoid bringing in any bad name to athletes, federation or for the country. The committee has to furnish the details as whether these athletes have gone through any testing procedure previously in Pakistan especially before contingent departure for Nepal or were they involved in using artificial means to improve their performance.

It has also been learnt from well placed sources that two of athletes, 400m hurdles gold medalist Mehboob and 110m hurdlers Naeem have opted for sample B tests while Samiullah has decided against it.

“Two of the gold medalist have shown interest in sample B tests while 100m sprinter Samiullah has decided against going for B sample tests,” a source within the AFP when contacted said. These athletes are to appear before the committee in seven days time to give their final thought on the second testing.

The sample B is very much pending with organisers and they have the option to conduct the tests. The parent federation or athletes have to bear expenditures to be incurred on B sample tests, in case they fail again.

Our Lahore correspondent adds: Athletes Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Naeem and Samiullah, who won medals at the South Asian Games 2019, have denied using performance enhancing drugs despite their dope test results being positive and have requested for retest.