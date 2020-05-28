INF holds Roadshow (Asia)

ISLAMABAD: The International Netball Federation (INF) organised INF Roadshow (Asia) on COVID-19 impact and on the future of the game during virtual session on Wednesday.

INF President Liz Nicholl CBE chaired the meeting and briefed member countries on the recovery and development plans for future events.

Pakistan Netball Federation and other Asian member countries attended the virtual meeting. Nicholl assured that INF would try to help and support countries where the game suffered due to COVID-19.

PNF President Mudassar Arain thanked INF for holding Roadshow of Asia. “Such a show was the need of the hour. We are thankful to INF President and CEO Clare Briegal for organising this virtual show where they sought member countries’ feedback amid COVID-19.”