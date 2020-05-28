‘Ban coaches to stop use of banned substances’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former athlete Imran Khan, who is also a qualified athletic coach, has said it is disappointing that three Pakistani athletes had failed dope test.

The three athletes, who won medals at 2019 South Asian Games, held in Nepal, could face bans for up to four years. Two of the athletes had won gold medals and one was a bronze medal winner in the track and field events.

While talking to ‘The News’, Imran said the authorities must take strict action, and ban the athletes for at least three years and their coaches for life. “That would send a strong message to all that such things would not be tolerated,” he said.

He said that due to the leniency of the authorities, athletes and their coaches were defaming the country. He said using banned substances had become a routine practice in Pakistan. Neither the coaches nor the athletes are educated enough to know how serious the matter is, he said.

Imran said the coaches who made athletes use banned substances should be penalized. “They do it for promotions in their departments and other perks and benefits which are given on the basis of medals that their athletes win,” he added.

He said that the authorities must take stern action and impose a life ban on coaches of these athletes and also imposed three-year ban on the athletes. He said that everybody in the Pakistan athletics fraternity knows how widespread the use of banned substance is. The departments should take notice of this wrongdoings, he said.

He was of the view that before South Asian Games 2023, which Pakistan is to host, Pakistan Athletics Federation should resolve this issue. He said that most athletes are innocent. “They are teenagers, mostly from poor background, and are uneducated. It’s their coaches that are responsible. They encourage the athletes to do these things,” Imran said.