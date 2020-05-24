Food packs distributed

PESHAWAR: Frontier Corps-South has distributed 7,000 food packs under Eid ration package among deserving families, says a press release. It added that the Eid ration package included 190 tons of ration including flour, pulses and ghee and was distributed in South Waziristan, DI Khan and Tank. He said the distribution was carried out as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for coronavirus. Locals have lauded the district administration and FC-South in the ongoing coronavirus emergency, setting up of isolation centres and provision of rations to deserving people.