HMC acknowledges CAA efforts for timely delivery of plasma from Karachi to safe lives

PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) has acknowledged the efforts and support of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials at the Bacha Khan International Airport for timely delivery of plasma from Karachi for clinical trial to save the lives of coronavirus patients.

This was stated by Abdul Sattar Khokhar, senior joint secretary and spokesperson of the Aviation division.

According to details, the HMC Hospital Director Dr Faisal Shahzad wrote a letter of thanks to Secretary Aviation, Hassan Nasir Jamy, to acknowledge the positive response of the CAA officials at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar in flying the plasma in frozen form from Karachi and ensuring that it is delivered in time to the hospital. Dr Faisal Shahzad wrote that in view of the coronavirus pandemic the HMC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD), Karachi for the clinical trial of convalescent plasma therapy to save the lives of Covid-19 patients in Peshawar. He noted that NIBD in Karachi was requested to send plasma as it was very difficult to get Covid-19 recovered donors in Peshawar. He thanked the CAA staff in Peshawar for helping save lives.