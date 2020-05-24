Mansehra traders to elect office-bearers after Eid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: An election committee constituted by traders to hold elections in the centre and 20 wards/ bazaars has announced to conduct polling soon after Eidul Fitr. “The elections were scheduled to be held two months ago but were postponed because of Covid-19 emergency,” the chairman of the committee Fayaz Solaria told reporters here on Saturday.