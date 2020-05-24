Disabled man denied assistance under Ehsaas Programme

CHITRAL: The wife of a disabled man, who used to get financial help through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), has been excluded from the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. Mir Aslam Khan, a father of three children, hailing from Khuzh village in Upper Chitral, told The News that he was a labourer and one of his arms was amputated after a boulder hit him during work in mountains a few years back. Mir Alam said his wife was getting fund through the BISP and that was the only source of income for his family.

“I had gone to Karachi in connection with my treatment. Upon return I was told that my wife has been excluded from the Ehsaas Programme,” he said, adding that the names of retired government employees and non-deserving people have been included in the list of beneficiaries in our village and elsewhere in the area. He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, to look into the matter and include his or his wife’s name in the list of beneficiaries.