No rain on Eid days

Islamabad: Though it rained on Saturday morning followed by sunny weather, the Met Office has ruled out the possibility of rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas during Eid days.

According to weatherman, mainly hot and dry weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the country on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

However, rain coupled with wind and thunderstorms is likely to fall in isolated places of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

On Saturday, mainly hot and dry weather was reported in most parts of the country. However, rain fell in isolated places of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the morning. There followed bright sunny day.