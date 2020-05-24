Citizens deprived of vehicles, valuables in 48 Pindi heists

Shakeel Anjum RAWALPINDI: The street criminals enjoyed another field day in the city creating fear among the people before Eidul Fitr, took away valuables worth millions of rupees in 48 successive hits in one day.

The daring bandits, continuing their spree, took away 26 vehicles including 24 two-wheelers, gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones and other valuables in the hits in different areas of Rawalpindi to the tune of millions of rupees in a day, the police sources said Saturday. In another relating incident, some, unidentified persons intercepted a vehicle of medicine distributor by introducing themselves as drug inspector and deprived the medicine distributor with precious medicines. Meanwhile, in different incidents of abduction, five girls including two sisters were kidnapped from the jurisdictions of different police stations of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, two persons were reportedly killed on levelling allegation of rape and lodging complaint against the assailants with the Chauntra police station. Meanwhile, Naseerabad Police station on application of Assistant Food Controller Rawalpindi, registered a case against driver for illegally transporting 1200 sacks of wheat without permit and legal documents.