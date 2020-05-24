India, Pakistan urged to free fishermen, women prisoners on Eid

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan should release arrested fishermen and women prisoners due to the holy month of Ramzan and festival of Eid, said Jatin Desai, national committee member of Pakistan-India Peoples' Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD).

According to the PIPFPD press release, Desai has appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and India's Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar to release the prisoners as a goodwill gesture.

Apart from holy month of Ramzan, he urged both countries to also consider the increasing novel coronavirus, which is infecting prisoners as well.

The family members of arrested fishermen and others are worried about their near and dear ones languishing in prisons located inside India and Pakistan, the statement said.

There are 207 Indian fishermen and few women prisoners in Pakistan's prisons and similarly, 99 Pakistani fishermen and few women prisoners are in Indian jails.

The charges against fishermen are of 'inadvertently' crossing the territorial border and entering the other country.