PIA plane crash: Victims’ families, injured to be compensated

KARACHI: Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday announced compensation for the families of those killed in the PIA plane crash on Friday.

Airbus A-320, carrying an estimated 99 people on board, crashed into a residential area near Karachi airport, resulting in 97 casualties.

Speaking to the media here, Sarwar said the families of the victims would receive Rs1 million each, while the two survivors would be given Rs500,000 each.

The minister also announced that the government would compensate the residents of the area whose houses and cars had been affected.

"A lot of damage has been done. We have directed that an initial survey be carried out and the government will pay for the damages after the assessment has been done," he said.

The minister said the government's first priority was to hand the bodies of victims over to their families after identification. He expressed grief over the tragic incident and offered condolences to the families of those who died.

He paid tribute to the "spirit of the people of Karachi", who he said had participated keenly in the rescue work.