Govt fully focused on plan crash relief activities: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Saturday said the federal government was in contact with the Sindh government to ensure all-out efforts in speedy rescue operation.

“The government is fully focusing on relief and rescue operations in the crash incident,” he said.

This is highly tragic and sad incident before Eid-ul-Fitr and all prayers of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government are with the passengers, crew members, and the families of victims at this hour of grief. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also in contact with the Sindh Government and Civil Aviation Authority and giving necessary directions in this regard,” he said.

An information desk has been established to have a contact with families of the passengers on board the plane and provide them with the required information.