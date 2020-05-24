close
Sun May 24, 2020
AFP
May 24, 2020

Egypt says 21 militants killed in Sinai

AFP
May 24, 2020

CAIRO: Egypt said Saturday that 21 jihadists were killed in clashes with security forces in the restive Sinai peninsula, where Islamic State group-affiliated militants have waged a long-running insurgency.

The interior ministry said in a statement that police raided two hideouts of “terrorist elements” in North Sinai governorate, sparking a gunbattle in which two officers were also wounded.

It said the two groups had been planning attacks during the major Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which starts in Egypt on Sunday. Security forces had found automatic weapons and suicide belts in the hideouts.

