Entry of non-locals into Malakand division banned

MINGORA: To prevent transmission of Covid-19, Commissioner Malakand Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has announced complete ban on entry of non-local people into the entire Malakand region during Eid holidays.

The commissioner directed all the deputy commissioners to strictly follow and completely discourage entry of non-local residents into the Malakand Division. “The basic purpose of this ban is to prevent transmission of coronavirus to the people of Malakand Division where the virus has already spread to the community,” said Riaz Mehsud. He said all hotels and tourist spots would remain closed during the ban on entry of non-local people in the Malakand Division and particularly in the picturesque Swat valley. The commissioner said the ban will continue till the federal and provincial governments lift ban and restore tourist services in the country. “Since a large number of people would like to visit Swat and other tourist resorts in the Malakand Division, therefore they have been informed in advance not to travel towards Swat and other places in the Malakand Division during Eid holidays,” said the commissioner. Talking to The News, the commissioner said they would block some entry points to the region to avoid any inconvenience to the people latter. “There is clear cut order that no one will be allowed to enter the Malakand Division and particularly Swat valley from outside districts during Eid holidays. And the aim is to protect the local population from coronavirus,” said Riaz Mehsud. Every year thousands of tourists from downtowns and particularly from Punjab visit Swat during Eid holidays.