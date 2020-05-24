Youth urged to learn new online skills to compete in global digital market

Noted Sindhi poet Akash Ansari has asked the youth not to waste their time on surfing social media websites; instead, they should learn new skills on the Internet to compete in the international market.

In a webinar, organised by a group of social activists on Zoom on Friday evening, which was attended by writers, poets, social activists from across the country and abroad, Ansari said that technology had brought rapid changes to the economic and political systems.

“A new era of digital dictatorship is emerging due to the penetration of technology in all spheres of life,” he said, adding that the youth should take benefit from this revolution.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown all over the world, when industries and markets were closed down, the digital economy had grown, e-commerce was flourishing and the youths from Sindh should claim their share from this new mode of trading. The coming days would be an era of artificial intelligence, he remarked.

Ansari said that the feudal class had destroyed the economy of Sindh and there was a need to minimise their influence in politics. He asked the youth to come forward to bring changes to society. He also recited his poetry on the occasion.

Noted author and political commentator Jami Chandio appreciated the literary contribution of the poet Akash Ansari and said that he had created a new trend in Sindhi poetry, which was a mixture of revolutionary literature and romantic feelings.

Akash’s poetry had influenced youths and political workers, especially during the MRD movement when he gave songs of resistance and a new era of revolution.

Participants from Pakistan and abroad attended the live video programme, which was conducted by Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan.