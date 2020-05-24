close
Sun May 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2020

Drug dealer arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2020

Rawalpindi : Rawat Police Station busted a drug dealer and recovered a huge cache of charas from his possession, the police spokesman said.

SHO Rawat Kashif Iqbal along with his team arrested Zulifqar Shahzad and recovered 9kg charas from his possession.

While in crackdown against fireworks sellers, Ganjmandi Police Station arrested four culprits and recovered a huge cache of fireworks.

Police registered case against the fireworks sellers and recovered 13 cartons with China matchstick, and items of fireworks.

Latest News

More From Lahore