Garbage transfer station: A permanent nuisance for Pindiites

Rawalpindi : The stench faced by Pindiites in different localities of the city particularly those living around Liaquat Bagh is causing different health issues for them thanks to the apathy of the authorities concerned who are least bothered to address the issue.

The garbage transfer station near Liaquat Bagh set up by Albayrak working under Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has turned into a permanent environmental issue and a nuisance for the residents of Rawalpindi, especially those living around the vicinity including Liaquat Bagh, China Market, Gawalmandi, Arya Mohallah, Moti Mahal, Mareer Chowk, Tipu Road, Raja Bazaar, Chamanzar, and several other localities, because of the foul smell emanating from it round the clock.

The inhabitants in these localities suffer due to stench and are facing different kinds of diseases including breathing problems and eye allergies, but higher officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak claim there was no smell anywhere.

It merits mentioning here that the private contractors (garbage lifters) mix water in dry garbage to increase its weight to sell it on higher rates. This practice is continuing for over a year but concerned officers are seeing the whole drama with closed eyes.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Managing Director (MD) Owais Tarar told ‘The News’ here on Saturday that he was personally visiting all areas but could not find out any kind of smell all around the city. Like former managing directors, he has also given a policy statement “we are trying to clean this city from the garbage.” He said that they were continuously shifting garbage to Losar. He said that they were strictly monitoring private contractors over the alleged mixing of water in the garbage.

It is a fact that this garbage transfer station had badly damaged the reputation of PML-N local leadership they could not win even a single seat in previous elections.

The local residents are facing foul smells for over five years but nobody is taking this issue seriously.

The bad news is that there was no plan to remove the transfer station to another place.

The garbage transfer station is not only damaging the environment but also depriving the women of the areas to visit the park because this site was earlier used to be a Ladies Park. The park was constructed in 2005 on two acres of land adjacent to the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) offices and in front of the Rawalpindi Press Club. But Zahid Saeed who was the Chief Secretary and also Metro Bus Project in charge at that time and the Commissioner Rawalpindi in 2014, allowed one of the contractors of the mega project to use the park for dumping the construction materials.

Talking to ‘The News’ residents of the city warned to come on roads after Eid and decided to block Murree Road till the removal of the garbage transfer station from Liaqaut Bagh.

They said that they are not facing bad smell but also facing different kinds of diseases including breathing problems. They have appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for taking notice against concerned authorities for playing with the health of people for over five years.