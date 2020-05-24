Coetzer fears cricket’s future in Scotland

EDINBURGH: Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer has expressed concern that with no cricket in the country until at least August, the sport could well “start to be forgotten in some ways”, and cricketers who are not getting a chance to do what they do best might just move away from the game.

“Any sport that isn’t getting any headlines will slowly but surely start to be forgotten in some ways,” Coetzer told the BBC. “People who are playing at the grassroots may well just decide ‘well, we are not playing this year’ and some might just decide ‘well, actually I am not going to bother coming back’. You just hope that isn’t the case.” Scotland last played competitive cricket in December 2019, when they were in the UAE to take part in a chunk of World Cup League 2 fixtures.

The next round of matches in the competition - slotted for early April in Lauderhill, Florida - was cancelled along with all other major cricket following the Covid-19 outbreak.