Ronaldo lauds services of late coach Simoni

MILAN: Former Inter Milan coach Luigi Simoni, who led the club to the UEFA Cup title in 1998 during the era of Brazilian star Ronaldo, died in Pisa on Friday at the age of 81 years.

“Today, 22 May, he left us. Not just any date, the most Inter-related date of all,” Inter Milan said in a statement.

Inter on Friday marked the 10th anniversary of winning the Champions League under Jose Mourinho, becoming the first Italian team to win the treble.

Simoni, whose coaching career spanned four decades and 17 different Italian clubs, never recovered after suffering from a stroke almost a year ago. “Gigi Simoni was not just a coach for me,” said Ronaldo on Instagram.

“If I think of him today, I think of a wise and good man who did not order you to do things, but explained why those things were important. I think of a teacher. “He was the conductor; we the orchestra.”

“A great football man has left us,” added Italian football federation president Gabriele Gravina.

A midfielder during his playing career, Simoni played 368 times, including 187 in Serie A, scoring 32 goals for clubs including Juventus, Torino and Napoli, with whom he won the Italian Cup in 1962.