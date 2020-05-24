Malik, Lovell agree to stay on as Luton mayor, deputy

LUTON: Councillors Tahir Malik and Maria Lovell have agreed to stay in post for another year and will continue as mayor and deputy mayor of Luton until 2021, according to a news release by Luton Council.

In these unprecedented times, both have decided that it is in the best interests of the council and town to be able to provide continuity by carrying on their duties. Malik said: “I am incredibly honoured to serve as the mayor of our town for another year and I hope to serve you all and promote Luton for the next 12 months with the energy and dedication the people of the town deserve.”

Each year the mayor is able to select charities and raise funds for their ongoing work. This year Councillor Malik has chosen the L&D Hospital Charity and Luton Food Bank. Both organisations have been playing a vital role for the wider community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

He continued: “The L&D charity helps the hospital and looks after the NHS workers who do such good work for us all. Their work is remarkable and appreciated by everyone as the widespread public support each Thursday evening demonstrates. They are doing an incredible job and as a country and town we owe them

an enormous debt of gratitude. I am also supporting Luton Food Bank. Their motto is “No one should be hungry” and they are also doing sterling work helping those who are struggling.”