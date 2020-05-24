‘This Eid is different’: Pakistan’s Covid-19 deaths surpass 1,100

Ag APP

KARACHI: Punjab’s disaster management authority urged people to be cautious as Eid festivities approach, because “this Eid is different”, as the country’s coronavirus related deaths surged past the grim tally of 1,100 and virus cases stood at 53,199.

“This Eid is different. Celebrate it with your family and loved ones but we all have to be cautious this time. If you have to go out shopping, then wear a mask, maintain six feet distance with others, do not shake hands, don’t touch your face and shower, change clothes when you get home,” said the message.

This comes as Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said as many as 762 new coronavirus cases were detected in the province after conducting 4,336 tests, while 14 more patients died during the last 24 hours. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported eight more deaths and 294 more cases. The province is currently the hardest-hit in the country, leading with more than 21,645 cases. At a distant second comes Punjab with 18,730 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 7,685, Balochistan 3,198, Islamabad 1,457, Gilgit-Baltistan 607 and Azad Kashmir 171. Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, was shifted to intensive care unit of a private hospital after his health deteriorated. The minister, after testing positive for coronavirus a few days ago, was taken to hospital, according to a news release on Saturday.