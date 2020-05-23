14-day self-isolation for all visitors to UK

LONDON: Britain’s Home Office has announced that new arrival to the United Kingdom will face 14 days of self-isolation.

A Home Office spokesman told The News and Geo that new measures at the UK border have been announced to guard against a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The Home Secretary Ptiti Patel said on Friday that as the transmission rate in the UK falls, and the number of travellers arriving in the UK begins to increase in the coming months, imported cases may pose a larger threat as they could become a higher proportion of the overall number of infections in the UK and increase the spread of the disease.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “As the world begins to emerge from what we hope is the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, we must look to the future and protect the British public by reducing the risk of cases crossing our border.

“We are introducing these new measures now to keep the transmission rate down and prevent a devastating second wave.

“I fully expect the majority of people will do the right thing and abide by these measures. But we will take enforcement action against the minority of people who endanger the safety of others.”

Professor John Aston, Home Office Chief Scientific Adviser said: “The scientific advice so far has been clear: while there has been significant community transmission of the virus within the UK the impact of putting in place additional border restrictions would have been negligible to the spread of the virus.

“However, the spread of the virus within the UK is now lessening. We have been successful in getting the reproduction number R – the average number of new people infected by one infected person – below 1. “As the number of infections within the UK drops, we must now manage the risk of transmissions being reintroduced from elsewhere.”

The arrangements are due to come into effect on 8 June.

Speaking to this correspondent, a Home Office spokesman said that through the new online locator contact form all arriving passengers will need to provide details of their self-isolation accommodation. If this does not meet the necessary requirements – such as hotels, or with friends or family - they will be required to self-isolate in facilities arranged by the government, he said.

The spokesman said that people should use personal transport, such as a car, to travel to their accommodation where possible. Once they arrive there, they should not leave their accommodation for 14 days.