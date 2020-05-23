China supports Pakistan’s own model of development

ISLAMABAD: China fully supports Pakistan's own model of development and never intervenes its domestic affairs while highlighting Pakistan's responsible role in regional affairs.

This was stated here by a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy, while taking note of the reported irresponsible remarks once again by Mrs. Alice Wells on the China-Pakistan relations and the CPEC.

According to Gwadar Pro, the spokesperson reiterated that the CPEC is an important cooperation project between the Governments of China and Pakistan. China has always adhered to the principles of mutual benefit, win-win cooperation, openness and transparency. The planning and implementation of the projects are carried out by the two sides through thorough consultations based on equality and scientific study.

Alice’s speech is totally baseless, just a repetition of her same old tune. This is yet another doomed attempt to defame Sino-Pak relations and the CPEC. We are firmly opposed to it, he added.

The spokesperson added: “We respect each other and support each other. We cooperate for common prosperity. We work together to promote regional peace and stability.

In the current fight against COVID-19, China and Pakistan stand together and China donated medical equipment and materials of more than $55 million to Pakistan. We take Pakistan as an equal partner and never asked Pakistan to "do more".

The Chinese companies under the CPEC are all leading companies in their respective sectors and operate in full compliance with local laws and regulations. Since its implementation, the CPEC has brought $25 billion in direct investment and created more than 75,000 jobs for Pakistan.