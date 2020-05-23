Eid in Saudi Arabia, UAE on Sunday

RIYADH: Saudia Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted and, therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Sunday, Gulf media reported on Friday.

According to a report in Jeddah-based Okaz paper, the moon-sighting committee that met today announced that Saturday, May 23, would be the last day of Ramadan, while Sunday, May 24, would be the first day of Eid — Shawwal 1, 1441.

Meanwhile, the UAE would also celebrate Eid on Sunday as the moon-sighting committee set up by the justice ministry announced that the moon was not sighted and Shawwal 1 would fall on Sunday, May 24.

The newspaper also reported that countries including Indonesia, Turkey, Indonesia, and Qatar would also observe Eid on Sunday.