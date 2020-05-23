Pak Army gifts PPEs to US armed forces

WASHINGTON: As a gesture of solidarity with the United States, a gift of medical protective equipment including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were delivered by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to the US Armed Forces on Thursday.

The medical equipment arrived via a C-130 flight from Islamabad at Andrews Air Force Base (AFB), Maryland. The US army confirming the arrival of the medical protective equipment stated that the Pakistani military transport aircraft had 100,000 protective masks and 25,000 coveralls for donation to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19 response efforts.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Dr Asad M Khan and senior officers of the Embassy’s Defence Wing were present on the occasion. Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey attended the event to represent the US Department of Defence. Helvey expressed thanks to Pakistan, underscoring that the donation of personal protective equipment was a display of generosity and goodwill from a long-standing partner.

Additionally, Brig Gen Matthew Isler, the Director of Regional Affairs for the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, came to Joint Base Andrews to thank the Pakistani representatives for their support. “We are grateful to Pakistan’s military for its generosity and partnership. Partners stand together as we move through challenges in these unprecedented times,” Isler said.

During the event, Ambassador Asad Khan highlighted historic ties between people of two countries and their armed forces. He said that armed forces of both countries have fought together in “Global War on Terrorism” and stand together in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the press statement said adding that this was a manifestation of the longstanding and close cooperation between the armed forces of both countries, particularly in dealing with natural calamities. Both Pakistan and the US remain closely engaged in combating COVID-19.