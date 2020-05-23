Five army officers killed in PIA crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Five army officers were among those who lost their lives in the PIA aircraft crash at Karachi. They included Maj Shahryar, Capt Ahmed Mujtaba, Lt Shaheer, 32-MED, Lt Balach, 50-SNT, and 2/Lt Hamza Yousuf. Hamza was going on his first leave to meet his family who could not attend his passing-out due to the global pandemic.