Five army officers killed in PIA crash

KARACHI: Five army officers were among those who lost their lives in the PIA aircraft crash at Karachi. They included Maj Shahryar, Capt Ahmed Mujtaba, Lt Shaheer, 32-MED, Lt Balach, 50-SNT, and 2/Lt Hamza Yousuf. Hamza was going on his first leave to meet his family who could not attend his passing-out due to the global pandemic.