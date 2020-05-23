Testimony of survivor

KARACHI: Muhammad Zubair, the young mechanical engineer who survived the tragic air crash, told the media on Friday that when the aircraft crashed, he thought it was landing on the runway but then there was a loud bang and then there was darkness but he remained conscious. “People were screaming around me when the plane crashed. I opened my seatbelt and rushed towards safety. What I saw was fire everywhere but I jumped to the ground and then became unconscious,” he told newsmen at the Civil Hospital’s burns center. Zubair said that initially, the pilot attempted to land the plane on the runway but he was unable to do so and then he again took a round for another attempt when the plane suddenly came down on houses near the airport.