Lucky BoP president says his seat fell out of aircraft

KARACHI: Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud, who is the son of renowned TV artiste Munawwar Saeed, was among the two lucky ones who survived the plane crash.

At the hospital, he told his brother how he survived the ordeal. Quoting Masud, his brother, said: “My seat fell outside the aircraft upon impact on the ground after which I lost my consciousness. I briefly woke up when people shook me and shouted ‘he is alive’. But soon afterwards I once again collapsed due to intense pain and do not know what happened afterwards.” While thanking the doctors and rescue workers for saving his brother, he told newsmen that the doctors helped him regain consciousness.