Two children drowned in Korang Nullah

ISLAMABAD: Two children reportedly drowned in Korang Nullah near Margalla Town here on Friday.

Eyewitness said that score of children, youths were bathing in Koran Nullah near Margalla Town when water level in the Nullah start surging with fast water flow while two children failed to come out of water and were moved to deep water with fast flow.

It is also worth mentioning here that spillways of Rawal Dam were opened here on Friday to reduce water level from Rawal Dam. Water moved fastly following discharge of water from Rawal spillways.

It has also been learnt that scores of children and youths from nearby areas use to visit Koran Nullah during summer to bath to beat the heat wave. There are dozens of instances reported when children and adults were reportedly drowned to death in Koran Nullah after discharge of water from Rawal Dam.

People are searching for boys following the drowning incident without assistance from rescue officials.