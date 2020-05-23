Al-Quds days observed: MWM foresees new intifada to liberate Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffary Friday warned against planned annexation of parts of the West Bank, saying the move would have extremely serious consequences and it would not go unchallenged.

Addressing at a sizable Al-Quds rally here, Allama Nasir Abbas said he foresaw the start of a new intifada, which would hasten the imminent liberation of Palestine from the clutches of Israeli occupation.

The rally in Islamabad was the main procession of series of the Al-Quds Day events held in towns and cities throughout the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in a show of support for the oppressed Palestinians, Kashmiris and Yemeni people.

About Israeli government's plan to annex parts of the West Bank under a coalition deal between Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz, Allama Nasir Abbas said the move would be a blatant violation of international law, which would unleash wrath of not only the Palestinians and Muslims across the globe, but also that of every fair-minded and principled human being.

He lashed out at the Muslim countries, which, he alleged, turned a blind eye to Donald Trump’s Deal of Century tacitly backing it, and their silence over annexation of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by Modi government. He said this ‘criminal’ callousness of so-called Muslim leaders towards causes of the Islamic world, emboldened Israeli government to plan annexation of the West Bank.

Silence on Palestine and Kashmir issues, he emphasized, was just like extending support to Zionism and the Nazi inspired hardline Hindu supremacists currently ruling India. “History would never forgive so-called Muslim leaders who have opted to remain silent on oppression of Muslims,” he warned.

Stressing the importance of Al-Quds Day, MWM chief said it was more than only expressing solidarity for the oppressed Palestinians, it was rather fighting against tyrant, arrogant and oppressive regimes that were suppressing the Muslims everywhere. Al-Quds Day in reality is about standing up for truth and the cause of human dignity and freedom, he added.

He said Quds Day rallies are an indicator of where the sympathies of Muslims lay irrespective of what their leaders do and say. “Raising voice against oppression of our brothers in Palestine, Kashmir and Yemen is our moral and religious responsibility,” he underscored.

Other major rallies were held in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan, which were led by local leaders of MWM. The participants of the nationwide rallies carried placards and banners inscribed with slogans denouncing Zionism, Israeli and Indian occupation of Palestine and Kashmir.