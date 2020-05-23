‘Youm-e-Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa’ observed across country

ISLAMABAD: On call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council, 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-e-Harmain, Al-Sharifain Al-Aqsa' observed all over the country, in which clerics and people of Pakistan pledged that Pakistan would lay out any sacrifice for defence and stability of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and for unity and stability of Muslim Ummah.

The clerics while addressing Friday congregations stated that Muslim Ummah has to take proactive and effective stance to resolve burning issues of Muslim Ummah including Kashmir and Palestine.

The clerics also underlined that Muslim Ummah should get united to expose and contain prevailing conspiracies being made against Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The clerics and leadership of PUC in their respective address with Friday congregations underlined that Muslim Ummah should get united against the evil forces who aims at making anarchy and chaos in Muslim world.

Leadership of PUC including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Aseedur Rehman, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui addressed Friday congregations in Lahore, while Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Allama Tahirul Hasssan, Maulana Aminul Haq Ashrafi addressed Friday congregations in Faisalabad.