Testing times inside China’s parliamentary bubble

BEIJING: China’s annual legislative gathering is usually a chance for President Xi Jinping and other Communist Party leaders to put on a stage-managed show of accountability. But this year’s undoubted scene-stealer is the coronavirus. The pandemic that first erupted in China before going global has dictated the timing, look and feel of the most important date on Beijing’s political calendar, forcing participants into what one journalist likened to a sterilised "bubble" in order to attend.

For many delegates to the 3,000-member National People’s Congress, which opened its week-long gathering on Friday, the screening process began even before they left their distant home provinces.

Delegates were required to produce health records for the past 14 days, take nucleic acid tests, and be sequestered for unspecified lengths of time before setting out for Beijing, state media have said. Some were then re-tested upon arrival in Beijing, where they are lodged in hotels specially set aside for the purpose and kept separate from colleagues until being bussed together to the capital’s Great Hall of the People.

"Each person eats at one table with a certain distance between each another," the Beijing-controlled Global Times reported.

More creative solutions were found elsewhere.

At one sequestration hotel, circular dining-room tables were divided by clear plexiglass partitions into six individual seating compartments, each featuring a hook on the glass for one’s face mask. But an AFP journalist who spent two consecutive days inside the isolated parliamentary sphere in order to cover back-to-back sessions said foreign reporters were encouraged not to leave their rooms at all. Food and drink were left on small tables placed outside their rooms, and security minders watched them like hawks during the coach journey to the meeting hall -- making sure no one wandered off en route.