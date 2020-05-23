Five of Polani family victims of air crash

KARACHI: Five members the Polani family are among the victims of Friday’s air crash here. Zain Polani — Yahya Polani’s nephew and younger son of Zikrya Polani — his wife Ms Shahida and three sons were travelling in the ill-fated PIA aircraft. Shahida was doing PhD in London and was residing there with her husband and children.

A few days back, they were allowed to travel to Pakistan. They were travelling to Karachi for celebrating Eid.