21,383 arrested in KP for not following SOPs

PESHAWAR: Over 21,000 people have so far been arrested and more than 11,600 cases were lodged for violation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) during the lockdown in Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa, particularly Peshawar, has the highest ratio of deaths from Covid-19. At least 216 people have died in Peshawar while 2,694 people have been tested positive in the city district. In KP, a total of 365 people have died while 7,155 have tested positive thus far. Cases are being registered daily as thousands of people are seen in markets and public places without following the SOPs. More people have rushed to the markets for Eidul Fitr shopping after the government relaxed the lockdown recently.

An official of the Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa Police informed that 21,381 people have been arrested while 11,655 cases were lodged against those who were not following SOPs announced by the government.

The official said 27,000 policemen have been performing duty to prevent the spread of coronavirus. “Out of these 4,300 are deployed at the quarantine centres,” he added. One policeman Mohammad Faheem has died of Çovid-19 in KP while a total of 46 have tested positive. It has been observed that majority of people visiting trade centres daily ahead of Eid are neither wearing facemasks nor following social distancing. Only a few shops have arranged sanitizers while the huge majority has no such arrangement. Most of the markets remain crowded throughout the day ahead of Eid after the lockdown was relaxed.

The district administration, police and other departments are struggling to keep the situation under control by lodging of cases and sending people behind bars or imposing fine for not following social distancing and not wearing masks.