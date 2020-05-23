16 more die from Covid-19 as death toll reaches 381 in KP

PESHAWAR: The fatal coronavirus claimed 16 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, taking the toll from the infectious disease to 381 in the province, the highest number of fatalities in any province.

Also, KP reported 236 more confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 7391 in the province. Of 16 fatalities, nine were reported from Peshawar alone. In addition to the nine new losses, the number of human losses from coronavirus has reached 225 in Peshawar.

One each patient died from coronavirus in Nowshera, Mardan, Bajaur, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Kohat and Lakki Marwat districts. Peshawar also reported 111 positive cases that brought the number of positive cases to 2805, the highest number of positive cases reported from any city in the country.

Swat reported 30 positive cases that brought the total number of positive cases to 645. Other districts including Nowshera reported 13 cases, Abbottabad, Kolai Palas and Battagram 11 cases each, Charsadda 10, Mardan 9, Haripur 5, Lower Dir 4, Upper Dir 3, and Dera Ismail Khan recorded two cases of Covid-19.

As of May 22, 2020, the case fatality rate in Pakistan was 2.10 compared to yesterday’s 2.11, confirmed cases, 50694 including 2603 new confirmed cases, and 1067 deaths, including 50 new deaths. The case fatality rate in KP was 5.15 compared to yesterday’s 5.10, the most in the country, confirmed cases, 7391 including 381 new confirmed cases, deaths: 381 including 16 new deaths which is still the most in the country.

The case fatality rate in Peshawar was 8.02 compared to yesterday’s 8.01, the most in any city of Pakistan, with confirmed cases, 2805 including 111 new confirmed cases, and 225 deaths, including 09 new deaths reported on Friday that is still the most in the province.

The case fatality rate has slightly decreased in Pakistan compared to yesterday and it has again slightly increased in both KP and Peshawar compared to yesterday. Also, 50 new deaths were reported in last 24 hours in Pakistan and 16 of them are from KP that meant KP has contributed 32 percent of the total new deaths that occurred in the country in last 24 hours.

Peshawar alone has contributed to 09 new deaths among the overall new deaths occurred in the country in the last 24 hours that meant Peshawar contributed 18 percent of the total new deaths that occurred during the last 24 hours.