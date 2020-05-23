KP govt to celebrate Eid with simplicity: CM appeals to people to stay home over coronavirus threat

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet colleagues have decided to celebrate the Eid festival with simplicity as a precautionary measure in the prevailing coronavirus situation.

The chief minister has cancelled his visit to his native town Swat during the Eid holidays and decided to celebrate the festival at his official residence in Peshawar without receiving guests/public for exchanging Eid greetings. Mahmood Khan also directed his cabinet colleagues, including provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants, to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity and avoid exchanging Eid greetings at residences.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister urged the elected public representatives, religious and political leaders to play their effective role in convincing the general public in respective circles of influence to celebrate the Eid festival in a simple manner to avoid any possible spread of coronavirus.

Mahmood Khan appealed to the masses to stay home, celebrate Eid with families, strictly adhere to the principle of social distancing and follow other precautionary measures to keep themselves and others safe from the coronavirus.