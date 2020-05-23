close
Sat May 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2020

Hasnain Mirza of GDA condemns Sindh govt

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2020

SUKKUR: Barrister Hasnain Mirza, the parliamentary leader of GDA in Sindh Assembly, has said the PPP-led Sindh government had delivered no good to the people. Speaking to media persons, Barrister Hasnain Mirza said the GDA did not demand revocation of 18th Amendment, adding that they wanted it to be implemented constitutionally. "The essence of the devolution of power is incomplete without strong local government system under Article 140-A of the Constitution and fair distribution of the resources among the districts as Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Award," he added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan