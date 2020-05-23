6,000 cops to be deployed in Hazara during Eid days

ABBOTTABAD: Police deployment for security measures in all eight districts of Hazara division would be increased to 6,000, stated DIG Hazara Qazi Jamilur Rehman here on Friday.

The DIG Hazara reviewed security plan of Hazara Division and directed to increase the patrolling while taking along health workers to control the pandemic of coronavirus in Hazara by adopting the SOPs in this regard.

Besides, the operational staff, traffic wardens, Elite Force, ex-servicemen and lady police will on duty on all the entry and exit points of the every district and sensitive installations.

The police were asked to increase their strength in the city bazaars, especially in the peak hours, and to ensure the proper implementations of the SOPs issued by the health and other departments. The official further directed police to be polite in dealing with the public. Excessive use of powers, especially against transporters, will be termed as misconduct and action will be taken against police found guilty and shops and markets closing time to be adhered strictly with following the social distancing and use of facemasks to be checked for both, the buyers and the sellers, he added. As there is complete ban on tourists arrival in the hilly areas and it should be strictly followed and no vehicles carrying tourists will be allowed to move into tourist locations, while special instructions were issued for the Chand Raat as aerial firing and one wheeling would not be allowed at any cost.