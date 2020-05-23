Scholars asked to implement SOPs during Eid prayers

MARDAN: Two senior officers of the district on Friday asked prayer leaders and religious scholars to support the district administration and police in the implementation of SOPs during Eidul Fitr prayers and also in prevention of aerial firing on moon-sighting.

Addressing a meeting of religious scholars and prayer leaders of Mardan district at the Police Lines, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir and District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan asked the participants to ensure the implementation of SOPs against coronavirus and discourage aerial firing on chand raaat.

A large number of prayer leaders and religious scholars attended the meeting. Addressing the participants on the occasion, both the senior officers said that during the Juma-tul-Wida and Eidul Fitr prayers, the SOPs for prevention of coronavirus should be followed and also cooperation should be extended to the police to prevent aerial firing on chand raat, because aerial firing is un-Islamic and is a crime. They added many innocent lives have been lost so far due to the illegal practice of aerial firing. They advised religious scholars to urge the people to refrain from the act.