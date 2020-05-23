Eid in Saudi Arabia, UAE tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Saudia Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted and, therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Sunday, Gulf media reported on Friday. According to a report in Jeddah-based Okaz paper, the moon-sighting committee that met today announced that Saturday, May 23, would be the last day of Ramadan, while Sunday, May 24, would be the first day of Eid — Shawwal 1, 1441. Meanwhile, the UAE would also celebrate Eid on Sunday as the moon-sighting committee set up by the justice ministry announced that the moon was not sighted and Shawwal 1 would fall on Sunday, May 24. The newspaper also reported that countries including Indonesia, Turkey, Indonesia, and Qatar would also observe Eid on Sunday.