5 of Polani family victim of air crash

KARACHI: Five members the Polani family are among the victims of Friday’s air crash here. Zain Polani — Yahya Polani’s nephew and younger son of Zikrya Polani — his wife Ms Shahida and three sons were travelling in the ill-fated PIA aircraft. Shahida was doing PhD in London and was residing there with her husband and children. A few days back, they were allowed to travel to Pakistan. They were travelling to Karachi for celebrating Eid.