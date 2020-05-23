Senior bureaucrat was also traveling in the plane

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Administrative Service officer, Khalid Sherdil, was also among the passengers of the ill-fated plane that crashed in Karachi on Friday.

Khalid was son of senior Pakistan bureaucrat A Z K Sherdil. He also served as Director General for the Punjab Disaster Management Authority. Educated and was employed in the United States for many years by international technology firms.

Khalid Sherdil worked as the Project Director of the $22 million Model Villages Project, in which 22 villages equipped with schools, technical training centers, dispensaries, parks, solar electricity, bio-gas, etc., were constructed from scratch all over Punjab areas hit by 2010 floods. He also led the project for disbursement of flood-damage compensation ($325 million in form of debit cards) to over 1 million flood-affected families of Punjab.

Khalid also served as the deputy secretary for Agriculture Department, and for Information Technology Department. He was responsible for executing e-Governance projects and implementing the government's IT policy on education & public services delivery. Earlier, he served as Assistant Commissioner of Murree and Lahore Cantt. As a researcher in social issues as well as IT, he has authored twelve publications in journals and international conferences. His father, A Z K Sherdil was a former Chief Secretary Punjab and a federal secretary. Khalid's brother, Mujahid is also a PAS officer.