Five army officers among ill-fated plane passengers

KARACHI: Five army officers were among the passengers of the PIA aircraft that crashed at Karachi.
They included Maj Shahryar, Capt Ahmed Mujtaba, Lt Shaheer, 32-MED, Lt Balach, 50-SNT, and 2/Lt Hamza Yousuf. Hamza was going on his first leave to meet his family who could not even attend his passing-out due to the global pandemic.
Netizens were paying rich tributes to the sons of the soil on social media till our going to the press.