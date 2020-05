List of passengers

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued the list of 98 passengers including seven crew members on board the plane which crashed in Karachi.

The names of the passengers are Fattah Abdullah, Rahim Abdul, Kashif Afzal, Shabbir Ahmed, Rizwan Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed, Yasmeen Akbani, Farwa Ali, Armaghan Ali, Fauzia Arjumand, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Attaullah, Rai Ataullah, Neelam Barkat, Fariha Basharat, Mirza Baig, Hafsa Chaudhry, Mehreen Danish, Begum Dilshad, Ahmed Dilshad, Simon Eric, Farouqi, Ismail Fatoqi, Enaya Farooqi, Sheharyar Fazal, Kareem Humaira, Saima Imran, Huzaifa Imran, Ahmed Ishtiaq, Mrs Khalida, Ahmed Khan, Rizwana Khatoon, Balach, Nazia Miraj, Zafar Masood, Saad Mahmood, Tahira Mahmood, Mubasher Muhammad, Shoaib Muhammad, Usman Muhammad, Siddique Muhammad, Ibrahim Muhammad, Zubair Muhammad, Saleem Muhammad, Zuhaib Muhammad, Usama Muhammad, Alveena Mustafa, Ansar Naqvi, Kareem Naveed, Phiroz, Shehnaz Parveen, Masih Qadir, Farhan Qadir, Wahida Rehman, Fazal Rehman, Asif Raja, Ammar Rasheed, Faryal Rasool, Rida Riffat, Abdul Rahi, Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Shaheer, Kiran Shahid, Iqra Shahid, Syed Danish Shah, Ilsa Sheharyar, Rayyan Sheharyar, Khalid Sher Dil, Surriya Karim, Ayesha Syeda, Syed Muhammad, Syed Danish, Syed Aiden, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Tariq, Yar Muhammad Khan, Waqas Younas, Aima Waqas, Nida Waqas, Waqas Younus, Hamza Yousuf, Karim Zahid, Fatima Zahra, Zainul Arif, Abid, Malik Zeeshan, Zehra Nafees and Muhammad Zubair.

The district administration has issued helpline (042-990312153, 042-990312126, 042-9903131126) from where people can get information regarding the passengers.