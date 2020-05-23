Man killed over monetary dispute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A man was killed over monetary dispute in the Islampura police limits on Friday. The victim has been identified as Irfan, a resident of Taj Company. Irfan had sold his buffalo to Waqas who refused to pay money. On Friday, Irfan demanded money from Waqas who got furious and opened fire. As a result, Irfan received bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police reached the scene and collected forensic evidence.