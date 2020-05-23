Sindh to write to Centre to protest removal of Irsa members

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government will protest against the removal of members of the Indus River System Authority against the law.

A handout issued on Thursday quoted the provincial information minister as saying that the Sindh government had decided to write a letter to the federal government in this regard which would be sent in the next 48 hours. He said the federal government would not be allowed to take any such unconstitutional step.

Nasir Hussain Shah clarified that before removing the members of Indus River System Authority (Irsa), the provinces must be consulted. The provincial information minister said that the federal government had given a message of non-compliance with the Constitution by raising the issue of Indus River System Authority.

He said that a protest letter would be sent to the Federation by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the representative of Sindh was present in the Indus River System Authority for a long time, adding that, it was incomprehensible that under which law he had been removed.

The provincial information minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had always talked about the rule of law, but since the party came to power, all their statements had denied it.

He said that the issue of Indus River System Authority was of utmost importance to Sindh.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that this decision of the federal government was completely against the Constitution and law. The provincial information minister said that the Indus River System Authority Act 1992 was very much clear on the issue which stated that if the federal government wanted to change a member of the Indus River System Authority, it must first consult the province.

He said that this step of the federal government was a blatant violation of the Indus River System Authority Act, 1992.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the federal government would not be allowed to rob Sindh of its rights. The provincial information minister said that if the issue was not resolved amicably, the Sindh government had an option to go to court.