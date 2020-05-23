Boy injured

DASKA: A boy sustained bullet injuries in the area of Sadr police on Friday. Hamaad and his mother were heading towards home when accused Sulman and his four accomplices intercepted them and opened fire at them, leaving Hamaad injured.

BIKE STOLEN: A motorcycle was stolen in the area of Motra police on Friday. Yaseen had parked his motorcycle outside his house, when he came back he found it missing.

FAKE CHEQUE: City police Friday registered a case against a man on charges of issuing a fake cheque. Ihsan had given Rs 3,500,000 loan to Waseem and when he demanded the money back he issued a cheque that bounced.