Girl attempts self-immolation

TOBA TEK SINGH: A girl attempted suicide at Pirmahal on Friday. According to police, Farwa, 18, daughter of Atif Ali of B Plots locality of Pirmahal was snubbed by her father over a domestic issue and he sprayed petrol on her clothes and set her on fire. As a result, she suffered critical burns and was rushed to Pirmahal tehsil headquarters hospital where the doctors referred her to DHQ hospital in a critical condition. Police detained her father for probe. According to locals, her father is a drug addict.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN DIES AT HOSPITAL: An unidentified woman, who was found unconscious at Pirmahal on Thursday night, died at the district headquarters hospital on Friday. The Pirmahal police found her on the roadside near Subhan Chowk and shifted her to Pirmahal tehsil headquarters hospital where doctors referred her to the DHQ hospital where she died.